Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippo’ killed in Colombia

One of Pablo Escobar’s invasive “cocaine hippos” was struck and killed by a car in the middle of a Colombian highway.

Officials in Puerto Triunfo said the semiaquatic mammal was hit Tuesday night along the Bogota-Medellin highway just a few miles away from the infamous drug lord’s estate, where he had smuggled four hippos in the 1980s.

Those four hippos, one male and three females, have now spread to about 150 horny, three-ton herbivores in the area as they have no natural predators and have often been seen blocking roadways.

Officials said the driver of the latest accident, whose vehicle was completely wrecked in the collision with the massive animal, was unharmed.

Video of the aftermath shows police and firefighters at the scene, with spectators also gathered around the poor hippo, who lies motionless in front of the wrecked car.

It’s the latest crash involving a hippopotamus in the region since last December, when a vehicle collided with one of the animals, which survived the incident.

The hippos were officially declared an invasive species in 2022 after Colombia’s environment ministry warned that the animals’ large amount of urine and feces could pollute rivers and threaten the country’s native manatees and capybaras.





One of Pablo Escobar’s infamous hippos was struck and killed by a car on the Bogota-Medellin highway on April 11, 2023. CEN





The driver of the car was unharmed, according to officials. CEN

The hippos were originally released to Escobar’s 7,000-acre Hacienda Napoles property, nestled between Medellin and Bogota along the Magdalena River, but have flourished and spread beyond the area.

In 2021, the Colombian government began sterilizing the horny, horny hippos in a bid to keep their numbers down, but those that were not rendered infertile continued producing calves at an alarming rate.

While there were calls for a cull last year, the government has sought a more humane solution and dedicated $3.5 million to capture and transfer 70 of the hippos to sanctuaries in Mexico and India.

The invasive hippos have spread throughout the area and have been seen blocking roads. CEN Escobar’s original four hippos have spread to a population of about 150. CEN

Anibel Gaviria, the governor of the Colombian region where the hippos reside, said the plan is to use bait to lure the animals into pens, where they will be confined in special crates.

The animals would be flown from the Rionegro airport, where 10 would go to the Ostok Sanctuary in Mexico, and the other 60 to the Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat, India.

As Colombia tries to mitigate its hippo population, other countries, including Ecuador, the Philippines and Botswana, have expressed interest in taking in the nuisance hippos.