PA woman Nydira Smith charged in fatal stabbing of Jawine Evans at Lincoln University

Authorities in Chester County arrested a woman who fatally stabbed a 21-year-old student at Lincoln University on February 16.

Nydira Smith was charged with fatally stabbing Jawine Evans, 21, in the neck at a dormitory hall on campus, according to Fox29. The suspect also stabbed two other students — Eric Dickerson, 22, and Clifton Walker, 22.

Smith was the sister of a student at Lincoln University who was involved in the fight with all three students stabbed.

Footage of the incident was obtained by detectives.

“We believe it was premeditated. She took an hour and a half to drive from her home in West Mount Airy out to Lincoln University with a knife to join in a fight with the intent to kill,” said Chester County District Attorney, Deb Ryan.

Chester County District Attorney/ Facebook

Smith, 39, is being held in Chester County Prison without bail, facing charges of first- and third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of a crime, and aggravated assault, according to Daily Local.

Evans was a senior at Lincoln University set to graduate from the HBCU school, as students at the school are still in shock about the incident.

6abc Philadelphia

Lincoln University released a statement to ABC News following the nightmare on campus near Oxford, Pennsylvania.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”