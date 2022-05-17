PA teacher busted for sex with underage girl after husband alerts principal

A married Pennsylvania high school choir director was arrested for a sexual relationship with a female student after her irate husband alerted administrators, according to reports.

Olivia Ortz, 26, was taken into custody Monday and hit with two counts of sexual activity with a 17-year-old student at Wilmington Area High School, New Castle News reported.

Her husband, who did freelance work for the school’s music department, found incriminating messages on Ortz’s iPad after coming home from a recent trip to Florida and told the principal.

Ortz, of Hermitage, was suspended on May 9 and had a warrant was issued for her arrest on Friday,

According to reports, she declined to immediately turn herself in and even sang in a local concert on Sunday before finally surrendering the following day.

Remarkably, Ortz’s predecessor as the school’s music director, Jonathan Priano, 37, is also facing similar charges of sexual misconduct with students.

He allegedly had an affinity for tickling the feet of coeds and forming inappropriately close relationships with them, according to reports. His criminal case is pending.

Acting on tips from Ortz’s husband, investigators found more than 100 messages between the choir leader and her female student using Spotify’s chat function.

The pair allegedly has a code word in case their illicit dalliance was ever discovered.

In interviews with police, the student admitted to going to the teacher’s home when her spouse was away and that they had sex on several occasions.

The girl said she returned to Ortz’s home after her husband discovered their relationship to offer the teacher comfort, according to WTAE.

Authorities said they interviewed the teen and her parents again on May 5 after executing a conclusive search warrant.

The teen defiantly told them that the pair were still communicating despite looming criminal charges for Ortz and that they are in love.

Ortz is being held in the Lawrence County lockup on $150,000 bond and her next hearing is set for May 25

Priano, who faces 10 counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful contact with minors, had a pretrial hearing set for June.