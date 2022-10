GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are meeting in the first and only debate of this election season, as Oz cements his support among Republican voters in Pennsylvania.

Ozhas pulled to within two percentage points of Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the Keystone State’s crucial Senate race, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The debate will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. from the WHTM-TV/ABC27 Studio in Harrisburg.

What to know: