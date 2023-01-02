PA police chief killed, another officer injured in shootout with suspect: report

A Pennsylvania police chief was fatally shot in the head during a shootout with a suspect in the town of Brackenridge Monday, according to local reports and officials.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, allegedly fired the deadly shot at Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and injured a second officer during a foot chase around 4 p.m., CBS Pittsburgh reported.

McIntire, who was named chief in 2018, was shot in the head and died at the scene near Sixth Avenue and Morgan Street, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns told WPXI.

The other officer was shot in the leg and was hospitalized in stable condition, sources told the local station.

“Today’s tragedy in Brackenridge is a devastating reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us,” Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.”

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in the head. WPXI

Suspect Aaron Lamont Swan was wanted for probation violations involving weapons and opened fire at the officers during a foot chase. KDKA-TV

Swan was ultimately killed by police after he allegedly stole a car and fled. KDKA-TV

Swan — who was wanted by police on a probation violation since Sunday night — was wounded in the shootout with McIntire and the other officer.

He then stole a car and fled in the vehicle before he was later killed by police, according to CBS.

McIntire rose to police chief after working in the department as a patrol officer and sergeant.

“Chief McIntire and his family are in my prayers, as is his fellow officer who was injured in the line of duty tonight,” Shapiro said. “May Chief McIntire’s memory be a blessing.”