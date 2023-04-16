P.G. Wodehouse’s ‘Jeeves And Wooster’ Books Changed For ‘Unacceptable Prose’ – The Hamden Journal

Penguin Random House has altered what it termed the “unacceptable prose” of author P.G. Wodehouse in new editions of his classic Jeeves and Wooster series.

The publisher also warned readers of “outdated” terms in the revamped works, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

Publishers have recently been changing older classic works by such authors as Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming to reflect current sensibilities. The changes have been condemned by some as ruining the original vision of the authors.

The Jeeves and Wooster books portray Bertie Wooster and his valet, Jeeves, and consist of 35 short stories and 11 novels.

A disclaimer printed on the opening pages of the 2023 reissue of Wodehouse’s Thank you, Jeeves, notes, “Please be aware that this book was published in the 1930s and contains language, themes and characterizations which you may find outdated. In the present edition we have sought to edit, minimally, words that we regard as unacceptable to present-day readers.”

Penguin claimed the alterations “do not affect the story” of the book, the first full-length appearance of Jeeves and Wooster.

Jeeves and Wooster also were portrayed by Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry in a 1990s ITV adaptation.