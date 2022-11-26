P/E Ratio Is Of Little Value In Picking Growth Stocks

Are you in the camp that believes a stock with a low price-to-earnings ratio is a bargain and a stock with a high P/E is considered expensive? Here is another way to look at it when searching for stocks.







X









The P/E ratio usually is calculated by dividing a stock’s current price by the trailing 12 months of earnings per share.

A common belief is that stocks with low P/E ratios are undervalued and should be bought, and high-P/E stocks are overvalued and to be avoided.

History shows higher P/E ratios are commonly seen in bull markets, whereas lower ratios are found in bear markets. One exception is cyclical stocks: They can have lower P/Es even in bull markets.

You Get What You Pay For

Quality merchandise comes with a higher price tag, and the same can be said for stocks.

A stock’s price reflects investors’ perceived value for the stock, which goes back to supply and demand. If investors feel a stock has strong earnings growth potential, they will drive the stock price higher.

A higher price results in a higher P/E, because price is the numerator in the ratio. Companies with stagnant earnings growth and no catalyst to push the stock higher are not a bargain if their price doesn’t rise.

Big Growth Stocks Have Big P/E Ratios

In his book “How to Make Money in Stocks,” IBD founder William O’Neil said P/E ratios won’t tell you if a stock price will rise or fall, and the ratio should not be a factor in buying stocks. A better measure is accelerating or sharply increasing earnings-per-share growth.

By looking at historical winners through the decades, if you screened out stocks with P/Es greater than the market averages, you would have missed out on many big opportunities. O’Neil’s studies found that from 1953 through 1985, the best-performing stocks showed an average P/E of 20 as they started to make gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had an average P/E of 15 at the same time.

As these stocks started to climb, their P/E ratios increased to around 45.

It was even more pronounced from 1990 to 1995, when top growth stocks had an average P/E of 36 and up into the 80s. The best performers started with ratios in the 25-50 range, and grew to a lofty 60-115 level. As you can imagine, it was even more dramatic in the late 1990s as valuations soared.

If you overlooked Microsoft (MSFT) in 2021 due to higher-than-average P/E ratios, you would have missed two opportunities. First, shares broke out of a cup base the week of June 25 when its P/E ratio was 37. The stock gained 16% until it peaked in August and started a new base.

If you missed that buy point, there was another breakout the week of Oct. 22, when Microsoft’s P/E was 39. The stock climbed an additional 14% to its all-time high in November.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Get Free IBD Newsletters: Market Prep | Tech Report | How To Invest

What Is CAN SLIM? If You Want To Find Winning Stocks, Better Know It

IBD Live: Learn And Analyze Growth Stocks With The Pros

Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps

Want More IBD Insights? Subscribe To Our Investing Podcast