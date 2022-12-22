Ozzy Osbourne spotted looking frail as he reveals wife Sharon Osbourne ‘pulls my strings’

Ozzy Osbourne was spotted out grocery shopping days after wife Sharon Osbourne suffered a medical emergency.

The 74-year-old musician was photographed leaning on his cane while shopping in the California-based grocery store chain Erewhon.

Ozzy accessorized his all-black outfit with a plaid blazer.

The “Patient Number 9” singer leaned on his cane while he was helped by his assistant.

SHARON OSBOURNE GIVES HEALTH UPDATE AFTER MEDICAL EMERGENCY: ‘BACK HOME AND DOING GREAT’

Ozzy recently earned four Grammy nominations for his newest album, “Patient Number 9.”

While speaking to Billboard, the musician revealed that he was “shocked” about the nominations and noted that Sharon will likely be behind his speech — should he need to make one.

“I’m not good at making speeches,” Ozzy told the outlet. “I always end up saying it twice or blowing it or whatever. I’m sure my wife will have it worked out. Behind me is my wife. My wife pulls my strings.”

Along with his continued career success, Ozzy has also suffered from health issues.

The former Black Sabbath member opened up about his physical ailments and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease in an interview with The Observer.

Osbourne has suffered from his own health issues throughout the years.

“The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine,” Sharon explained to the outlet about his back issues.

“With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain,” Ozzy added. “I’d never f—ing heard of nerve pain! You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f—ing hurts? It’s like that.”

Ozzy underwent “life-altering” surgery in June.

