Ozzy Osbourne Cancels European/UK Dates – The Hamden Journal

In February 2020, Ozzy Osbourne called off the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” amid a series of health problems including a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. At the time, he also said that the degenerative condition was the least of his issues, citing “unbelievable pain” stemming from a prior injury.

In an Instagram post late Tuesday, the Black Sabbath legend and former star of TV’s The Osbournes, wrote that he has “come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

Later in the social media post, Osbourne hinted that he may be done with touring altogether. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote. However, he added, “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.” Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.

In 2019, the rocker suffered a fall that damaged his spine and required surgery and later headed to Switzerland to undergo medical treatments, saying today that he has endured three operations, stem cell treatments, “endless physical therapy sessions” and more.

He appeared in a brief performance during the Bills vs. Rams 2022 NFL season kickoff game last September and was also seen signing copies of his album “Patient Number 9” in California that same week. Also in September 2022, it was announced that the BBC was bringing back MTV classic The Osbournes with Home to Roost, a series that would follow Ozzy and wife Sharon as they returned to the UK.

Here’s Osbourne’s full missive from today:

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

“I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.

“I love you all…”