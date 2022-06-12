Ozzy Osbourne, 73, to undergo ‘major’ surgery that will ‘determine the rest of his life’

Ozzy Osbourne will undergo a “major operation on Monday,” according to his wife Sharon, who briefly spoke about her husband’s difficult surgery during a recent appearance on her UK chat show Talk TV.

The 73-year-old Black Sabbath singer has battled neck problems for nearly two decades following a quad biking accident, but the nature of the specific medical procedure he needs remains unclear.

“He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she told her fellow panelists. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

Sharon, who will celebrate her 40th wedding anniversary with Ozzy in July, admitted she had to fly back to Los Angeles to be by her husband’s side for the surgery.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he told Classic Rock magazine in May. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

When asked if he ever thought about his own mortality, Ozzy said he felt optimistic about his future as he looked back on the past.

“At f—ing 73, I’ve done pretty well,” he said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

He also addressed another challenging topic for the family — sobriety. After decades of alcohol and drug issues, Ozzy faced his substance abuse issues head on, and chose to get sober eight years ago.

“I hope so,” he said when asked if he’s sober for life now. “I take it one day at a time. If I drink, I’ll drink. But I don’t want to drink today. I don’t want to smoke tobacco today. I don’t want to take drugs today. So today’s going to be okay, I suppose. I don’t know about tomorrow.”

Ozzy and Sharon’s son Jack Osbourne, 36, has 18 years of sobriety under his belt, and while their daughter Kelly, 37, had a minor slip up in her sobriety journey last year, she’s currently pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson of SlipKnot.

Ozzy and Sharon also have a daughter Aimee, 38, who recently survived a fatal fire at a recording studio in Hollywood. Aimee escaped from the building unharmed with her producer.

The Osbournes became a household name in the early 2000s when MTV shined a light into their lives as famous stars — and the children of rock royalty — with an unscripted show about the family. The series premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons, with a final curtain call in 2005.

In 2019, the Osbourne family spoke with Robin Roberts on “ Good Morning America ” about Ozzy’s incident where he fell in the shower and dislodged metal screws in his spine (from the quad collision in 2003), requiring neck and back surgery.

“When I had the fall, it was pitch black,” he recalled. “I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

The family also opened up about Ozzy getting diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neuro-degenerative disorder which can cause tremors and balance issues, as well as slowness of movement. There is no known cure for the disease.

“It’s PRKN 2,” Sharon told GMA. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s — it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”