‘Ozark’s Laura Linney Makes Directorial Debut On Episode Late In Final Season – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Emmy winner Laura Linney got behind the camera for the first time on the back half of Ozark‘s final season, directing the 11th episode of its 14.

The acclaimed drama created for Netflix by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams follows financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy (Linney), who have dragged their kids Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skyler Gaertner) from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where they must launder money to appease a drug boss. Season 4, which returned for its first of two parts on January 21 and wraps up on April 29, finds tensions further escalating as the Byrdes do everything they can to disentangle their family from the cartel, and to stay alive.

Linney co-exec produces the series, which also stars Alfonso Herrera, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora and more. Chris Mundy served as showrunner, writer, and exec producer of Season 4, with Bateman, Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Dubuque also exec producing.

One of the most decorated actors of our time, Linney has been recognized over the course of her career with five Tony Awards, two Golden Globes, a Gotham Award and a SAG Award, along with three Academy Award nominations, two at the Critics’ Choice Awards, two at the Independent Spirit Awards and one at the BAFTA Awards. In addition to Ozark, which brought her Emmy noms in 2019 and 2020, she has been seen in such series as Tales of the City, The Big C, John Adams and Frasier. Notable film credits include Falling, Nocturnal Animals, Sully, Genius, Mr. Holmes, The Fifth Estate, Hyde Park on Hudson, Sympathy for Delicious, The Nanny Diaries, The Savages, Man of the Year, Driving Lessons, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Squid and the Whale, Kinsey, P.S., Love Actually, Mystic River, The Mothman Prophecies, The House of Mirth, The Truman Show, Primal Fear and Searching for Bobby Fischer.

Linney will next be seen starring alongside Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates in Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s feature comedy, The Miracle Club. She is represented by ICM Partners, Lighthouse Management & Media and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.