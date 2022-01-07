‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner To Star in Paramount Thriller ‘Apartment 7A’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: While the final season of her hit show Ozark is set to premiere later this month, Emmy-winner Julia Garner looks to be already setting up her next big project as sources tell The Hamden Journal she has signed on to star in Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night as well as Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, who will produce via Platinum Dunes.

Natalie Erika James is attached to direct and co-wrote the latest script with Christian White based off a draft by Skylar James. Alexa Ginsburg is overseeing the project for Sunday Night. Alex Ginno is overseeing for Platinum Dunes. Plot details are being kept under wraps other then it being described as a psychological thriller

Best known for her breakout role as Ruth Langmore in the hit Netflix series Ozark, which earned her two Emmy wins, Garner is following that up in the highly anticipated Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. Garner will play infamous Anna Delvey, who conned the New York socialite scene out of their money. The series was created by Shonda Rhimes where she has also co-written all ten episodes. Ozark premieres on Jan. 21 with Inventing Anna bowing on Feb. 11.

The film side, Garner recently garnered critical praise and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her performance in Kitty Green’s feature film, The Assistant.

