‘Ozark’ Leads Ending Series In Noms – List – The Hamden Journal

Netflix’s crime drama series Ozark led departing series in Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning, with such cancelled or ending series as Insecure, Killing Eve, Black-ish, This Is Us and Goliath also making a splash.

Wrapping the second part of its fourth and final season in April, Ozark scored 13 nominations in the categories of Outstanding Drama Series, Drama Lead Actor (Jason Bateman), Drama Lead Actress (Laura Linney), Drama Supporting Actress (Julia Garner), Drama Guest Actor (Tom Pelphrey), Production Design, Casting, Cinematography, Directiong, Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Music Supervision, Writing and Sound Mixing. Garner returns to the Supporting Actress race after winning twice from the show’s past total of 32 nominations since 2018. Bateman, who also helms and exec produces the show, had also once won before for his work on the Directing Side.

HBO’s Issa Rae comedy, which finished off its fifth and final season in December, came in second with three noms for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Rae), Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) and Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series. The show created by Rae and Larry Wilmore has been nominated 11 times before, though it’s won just once for Single-Camera Picture Editing.

Then, there’s BBC America’s Killing Eve, based on Luke Jennings’ Villanelle novels, which came in with a pair of Lead Actress in a Drama Series noms for Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Comer claimed the statuette in 2019—that being the sole recognition for the show thus far, from 19 noms.

Black-ish, which wrapped its eight-season run in April, came in with only two noms for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes and Contemporary Hairstyling. While the beloved sitcom from creator Kenya Barris has landed 24 noms over the course of its run, it has won out just once—in the area of Contemporary Hairstyling in 2020.

Also snubbed to a degree today was NBC’s acclaimed family drama This Is Us, which landed just one nom, in the area of Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. The show had previously scored 38 nominations, with Ron Cephas Jones twice winning Drama Guest Actor. Other past winners from the show include Sterling K. Brown (Lead Actor) and Gerald McRaney (Guest Actor). Tying the Dan Fogelman series with one nom was Amazon’s Billy Bob Thornton noir, Goliath.

Ending series that were fully snubbed today included FX’s acclaimed Better Things created by and starring Pamela Adlon, and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Also of note today was Better Call Saul, which pulled seven noms in the areas of Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Writing, Music Supervision, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing, following its return on Monday from hiatus for its final run of Season 6 episodes. Remarkably, while the acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel from creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould has previously notched a total of 39 nominations, it has thus far secured zero wins. Still, it will have two more opportunities to make up for that, as the back half of Season 6 will be eligible for Emmy consideration next year.

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on September 12, with the awards ceremony also streaming live on Peacock for the first time.