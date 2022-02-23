‘Ozark’ Final Episodes Get Sooner-Than-Expected Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer

Ozark fans aren’t going to have to wait very long to watch the conclusion of the crime drama’s fourth and final season.

Netflix announced Wednesday that Part 2 of the final season will drop April 29 — roughly two months after the release of the first half of the final season, which was released Jan. 21.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The streamer also released a teaser trailer for these final seven episodes:

The move is a bit surprising, as it was assumed that one reason Netflix was splitting the season was to make each half qualify for a different Emmy Awards — a common tactic to maximize the impact of an acclaimed drama’s final year. But the second half will air during the same 74th annual Emmy consideration period, which extends from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.

When showrunner Chris Mundy discussed Part 1’s finale and surprises with The Hollywood Reporter, he assured that the final episodes would give fans closure to his story of money launderers Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) and their cunning young business partner Ruth (Julia Garner) as they navigate a federal investigation and a ruthless drug cartel.

“I always want closure,” he said. “I don’t want to feel messed with. I want to feel like, ‘OK, that was the end.’ So, hopefully, people will feel closure by the end — whether they like it or not, I don’t know. In terms of tone, we’re going deeper into the family and their bonds. Is family the ultimate bond? Is friendship? Is marriage? At what point is it almost unhealthy to stay, even if you love somebody? We’re going to delve into that with Marty and Wendy. Hopefully, the back half will still be fun and exciting, but also really emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth.”

Story continues

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.