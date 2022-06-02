‘Ozark’ Dominates Nielsen Streaming Chart, Racking Up More Than 3.3B Minutes Of Viewing – The Hamden Journal

The climactic half of Ozark‘s final season propelled the drama to a dominant win on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart for May 2 to 8.

With more than 3.3 billion minutes of streaming, the series accounted for 40% of the week’s Top 10. The second part of the latest (and final) season debuted on April 29.

The median age of Ozark viewers is around 50, according to Nielsen, and the audience remains evenly split between males and females. Through its four seasons, the show has established itself as one of the top-performing originals in Netflix history.

Another mainstay for Netflix is Grace and Frankie, whose final 12 seasons recently went online and drove a 26% gain for the week over the previous one. The series, which attracts an audience that is 77% female, finished second with 880 million minutes of streaming.

On Disney+, Marvel’s Moon Knight delivered 715 million minutes of viewing, good for third place.

Amazon Prime Video original Outer Range, a sci-fi/Western mash-up starring Josh Brolin, broke into the Top 10, coming in ninth at 425 million minutes of viewing.

Nielsen measures only viewing via a TV screening (meaning mobile is not counted) of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+. The numbers are reported after about a month’s delay.

Below is the full weekly top 10. Unless otherwise listed, all titles are on Netflix.

Ozark – 44 episodes, 3.3 billion minutes of streaming

Grace And Frankie – 95 eps., 880M min.

Moon Knight (Disney+) – 6 eps., 715M min.

Cocomelon – 18 eps., 701M min.

Criminal Minds – 321 eps., 523M min.

Heartland – 225 eps., 511M min.

NCIS – 356 eps., 501M min.

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 449M min.

Outer Range (Amazon) 8 eps., 425M min.

Better Call Saul – 50 episodes, 379M min.