‘Ozark’ cast says goodbye to show at ‘bittersweet’ premiere

The AV Club

Here’s everything coming to Disney Plus in May 2022

Next month, you’ll be firing up your Disney+ account and find it filled with an array of new titles, including a few highly anticipated releases that fans have been awaiting for years. Get ready to say “hello there,” to the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will release two episodes on the service on May 27. Ewan McGregor will make his return in the robes, showing what happened to the Jedi Knight between Order 66 and his transformation into Old Ben in Star Wars Episode IV—A New Hope. Joining McG