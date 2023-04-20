Owners of collapsed Ann Street garage are rich New Yorkers from the suburbs

The mega-rich owners of the Financial District parking garage that collapsed Tuesday — killing one worker and injuring several others — are wealthy New Yorkers from ritzy Long Island suburbs who have been buying and selling property for decades, city records show.

The two brothers — Alan and Jeffrey Henick — formed a company named 57 Ann Street Realty Associates and took out a $3 million mortgage in December 1988 to buy the lot, according to property records.

But that wasn’t their only endeavor.

Alan Henick also ran WB Acquisition, which sold a commercial property near the Brooklyn waterfront to a development group for nearly $20 million in 2012, according to the real estate website The Real Deal.

And he’s the CEO of the Brooklyn-based Western Carpet and Linoleum, a century-old business operating out of the same Williamsburg neighborhood, according to public records.

Jeffrey Henick wrote on his LinkedIn profile that he is the principal of Wickshire Capital, LLC, a Delaware-registered firm that he’s run since 2011.

The pair had done well for themselves, as evidenced by their mammoth homes.





Alan Henick, Adrienne Henick, Peter Ezersky and Janet Ezersky at Brooklyn gala in April 2018. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images





Jeffrey Henick, right, in an undated photo. He and his brother own the parking garage that collapsed Tuesday. Facebook

Alan owns a $1.4 million gated home in Syosset, New York, that sits cloaked in woods at the end of a lengthy, rhododendron-lined driveway.

A woman who answered the door Thursday promptly closed it when a reporter from The Post identified himself. She declined to speak.





Workers removing debris from the façade of the Ann Street parking garage collapse. William Farrington

Meanwhile, Jeffrey owns a more ostentatious plot in Armonk, New York — a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion on a sprawling tract that includes a pool, tennis courts and a library. He’s placed it on the market for a cool $3.9 million.

Jeffrey also owns a $3.4 million, luxury two-bedroom apartment in Miami that he bought in 2021.

The wealthy duo will likely come under increased scrutiny after their parking garage at 57 Ann Street fell in on itself Tuesday afternoon.





The Manhattan DA’s office has announced an investigation into the collapse, which will likely bring scrutiny on the two mega-rich brothers. Jadess Speller

Preliminary FDNY reports say the catastrophe was likely caused by the building’s age, as well as the number of cars parked on its top deck.

But the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has also opened an official investigation into why the century-old structure fell.

City records show four open violations against the building’s owners, all of which were related to construction issues.

But it remains unclear if any of the defects or failures that inspectors found contributed to structure’s ruination.

One man — Willis Moore, 59 — died during the collapse. Rescue workers finally removed his trapped body Wednesday afternoon and handed it over to the city medical examiner.