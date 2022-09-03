Owner of frozen yogurt shops in Mass., NH accused of hiding recording device in bathroom

The owner of frozen yogurt shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested Wednesday after police say he hid a recording device in the bathroom of at least one of his stores.

Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, is facing charges including three counts of violation of privacy, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a Tutti Frutti at the Pheasant Lane Mall on the evening of July 23, found a recording device inside of a bathroom within the store, police said.

“It was a very small device. Obnoxiously, as technology moves forward cameras can be smaller and smaller,” said Nashua Police Detective Lt. Peter Urban, “the camera was capturing areas where privacy would have been expected.”

After an investigation revealed that the device was “purposefully concealed” in the bathroom, police say detectives were granted an arrest warrant and Pou was taken into custody.

“This investigation is ongoing and may involve multiple Tutti Frutti locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” police said in a statement.

Police say Pou owns Tutti Frutti shops in four locations. Pou owns Tutti Frutti shops in Nashua and Salem in New Hampshire, as well as locations in Auburn and Peabody, Massachusetts. Nashua police is working with police departments in those towns as they work to determine if there are more cameras and more victims.

Police say it was an employee who found the camera in the bathroom at the Nashua Tutti Frutti, and then reported it to security at the mall. “The bathroom is primarily used for the employees but if a customer requested to use the bathroom a key was provided to allow access,” said Urban.

Police say they have identified three potential victims on the recordings at the Nashua Tutti Frutti.

Pou has since been released on $500 bail. When Boston 25 News attempted to reach Pou at his house, no one answered.

Pou is due to appear in court on Oct. 3.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

