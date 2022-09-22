OWN Sets Christmas Movies Starring LeToya Luckett, Finesse Mitchell – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has announced two original Christmas movies for its OWN For The Holidays slate.



The Great Holiday Bake War, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, debuts on Saturday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and A Christmas Fumble, starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis, premieres on Saturday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

In The Great Holiday Bake War, when former pastry school rivals Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) meet years later in a TV baking competition, the sparks – and the flour – fly! Each has their own plans for the winning prize money, but only one can win…unless they work together. While Brianna struggles to support her daughter Willow (Naomi Sogbein) and Julian longs to escape his mother’s shadow, they learn that collaboration can create a new recipe for success – and love.

The Great Holiday Bake War is produced for OWN by MarVista Entertainment in association with Harpo Films. Executive Producers include Carla Gardini, Neshama Entertainment’s Suzanne Berger and Arnie Zipursky, and Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment. Lauren Tuck is a Co-Producer.

A Christmas Fumble revolves around the “queen of crisis management,” Nicole Barnes (Marcille), who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer-turned-TV-commentator Jordan Davies (Ellis), whose network contract isn’t going to be renewed because of a violation going back to his college days. However, Nicole fails to disclose that she and Jordan were once boyfriend and girlfriend — a conflict of interest that could end her own hopes of being made partner at her firm. To make matters worse, Nicole’s efforts to rehabilitate Jordan’s image are constantly undermined by Jordan’s shallow entertainment reporter fiancée.

A Christmas Fumble is produced for OWN by MarVista Entertainment in association with Harpo Films. Executive Producers include Carla Gardini and Roger M. Bobb; Neshama Entertainment’s Suzanne Berger and Arnie Zipursky, and Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment. Eva Marcille is Co-Executive Producer and Lauren Tuck is Co-Producer.