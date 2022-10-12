Owens & Minor Shares Plummet On Reduced Annual Forecasts

Motley Fool

Why Upstart Stock Was Gaining Ground Today

Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an AI-powered lending platform, were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be looking at the company’s recent share price declines and thinking that now is a good buying opportunity. Shares of Upstart have crashed over the past six months, falling 73% as investors have been worried about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes as it tries to tamp down inflation.