Owen Wilson is giving big Bob Ross energy but can’t brush the pain away in new ‘Paint’ teaser trailer

There aren’t enough happy little trees in the world to mend Owen Wilson’s broken heart in the new teaser trailer for his upcoming indie comedy Paint.

Channeling a hefty dose of Bob Ross energy, Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, Vermont’s beloved soft-spoken, perfectly permed paint guru, who is living on cloud nine amid the success of his public-access art show. He’s got it all — adoring fans, a vibrantly colored custom van — until a rival painting program suddenly sends him plummeting back down to Earth.

Carl’s calming effect — and brilliant brushstrokes — are on full display in the trailer (above) as he charms bar patrons and assisted-living residents alike by creating a beautiful landscape filled with lush green trees and a meandering stream.

“There’s nothing like having the one you hold dearest and nearest when the world turns cold,” he remarks. “Thanks for going to a special place with me, Carl Nargle.”

Owen Wilson in Paint

IFC Films Owen Wilson as Carl Nargle in ‘Paint’

Things certainly get chilly for Carl when he suddenly finds himself in stiff competition with a new show called Paint With Ambrosia, hosted by incredibly talented Ambrosia (Ciara Renée), which apparently is so good that she “takes paint to a whole new place.”

Being overshadowed is a tough pill for Carl to swallow. “You’re entitled to your favorite TV show,” he begrudgingly admits. “It’s what makes this country great.” But that doesn’t mean he has to take it well. After all, the next scene sees him throwing bright green paint onto a wall filled with his highly revered work.

Written and directed by Brit McAdams, Paint was previously featured on Hollywood’s Black List of most-loved-yet-unproduced screenplays in 2010. It rounds out its cast with performances by Wendi McLendon-Covey, Stephen Root, Michaela Watkins, Lusia Strus, and newcomer Lucy Freyer.

Paint splashes into theaters April 7. Watch the trailer above.

