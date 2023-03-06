Owen Wilson Goes to a Special Place

paint poster owen wilson

IFC Films shared a new Paint poster for the upcoming comedy movie, which stars Owen Wilson as a public television painter that looks a lot like Bob Ross.

Alongside Wilson, Paint also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, and Lucy Freyer. Written and directed by Brit McAdams, the movie focuses on Wilson’s Carl Nargle, a public television painter that suddenly finds himself out of the spotlight.

Check out the new Paint poster below:

“In Paint, Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves,” reads the official synopsis for the upcoming film.

Paint is currently slated to release in theaters on April 7, 2023, and runs 96 minutes.

