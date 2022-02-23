Overstock Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat and ICE Investment in tZero

Text size





As well as selling furniture, Overstock invests in a number of early-stage companies through its Medici portfolio.

Daniel Carde/Bloomberg









Overstock.com



saw its shares jump more than 29% Wednesday, after posting better than expected earnings per share for the fourth quarter. The online home-furnishings retailer cited a strong Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.

Much of the move will be from news on Tuesday that clearing house





Intercontinental Exchange



(ticker: ICE) announced it is making a strategic investment in tZERO, a broker-dealer in which Overstock holds an 80% stake. tZERO enables the trading of digital securities also known as Security Token Offerings.