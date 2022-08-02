Overnight storms hit Kentucky as death toll rises

AccuWeather

Heart-pounding Arizona flood rescue captured on police bodycam

A surge in moisture from the North American monsoon fueled destructive storms across the interior Southwest to close out July, including one flood that was seconds away from ending in disaster. Police in Apache Junction, Arizona, located about 30 miles east of Phoenix, responded to 24 calls related to flooding on Thursday, July 28, as thunderstorms turned dry creek beds into raging rivers. One of the calls led to a fast-paced rescue. When police arrived at the scene of a distress call at Weekes