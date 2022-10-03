Over 95% of S&P 500 Stocks Climb After ISM Print: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks kicked off the week with gains after suffering their worst September in two decades as Treasury yields halted a seemingly endless surge, with weak US manufacturing data soothing concern about the Federal Reserve overtightening monetary policy.

In a sign of exhaustion of the recent selling pressures, over 95% of the S&P 500 companies advanced. Aside from being oversold from a technical perspective, extreme pessimism and low fund positioning also fueled a rebound that followed the gauge’s third-worst performance during the first nine months of a year since 1931. Ten-year US yields tumbled 20 basis points, approaching 3.6%.

“The market is oversold, and sentiment is extremely negative, so a bounce…even a sharp one…could happen at any time,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “However, we see lower-lows before the ultimate bottom is reached for this bear market…as the stock market has not fully priced-in a recession.”

Data showed US manufacturing stumbled to a more than two-year low, moving closer to outright stagnation as orders contracted. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity dropped nearly 2 points to 50.9, the lowest since May 2020, according to data released Monday.

Despite the stock and bond rallies, markets are bracing for more turbulence as a crucial reading on the still-tight US labor market is set to give traders a chance to reassess the Fed’s commitment to its aggressive path of rate hikes. Friday’s release of US September job figures looms as a test of the central bank’s plan to rein in inflation by tightening policy further and unwinding its mammoth balance sheet.

As the risk-on sentiment took hold, the greenback edged lower on Monday. Yet the latest MLIV Pulse survey showed two thirds of respondents see the Bloomberg dollar spot index climbing to new highs over the next month. About 45% of 795 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey expect an orchestrated attempt by major world powers to weaken the US currency.

Brazilian assets soared after President Jair Bolsonaro secured his way to a runoff election against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as investors cheered on the incumbent’s better-than-expected showing and bet his leftist challenger will be forced to moderate his stances in the second stretch of the race.

Key events this week:

Eurozone PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lorie Logan, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Tuesday

Eurozone services PMIs, Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting begins, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Charles Evans, Lisa Cook, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 10:24 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

The MSCI World index rose 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.1% to $0.9814

The British pound rose 1% to $1.1278

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.63 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $19,282.76

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,308.61

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 20 basis points to 3.63%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 17 basis points to 1.94%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 3.99%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.3% to $83.69 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,693.60 an ounce

