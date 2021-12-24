Over 700 Christmas flights across the US canceled over Omicron

More than 700 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flights across the US have been canceled as airlines scramble to find crew to man the planes amid a surge in Omicron cases.

United Airlines passengers hoping to see their family over the holidays might have to pray for a Christmas miracle after the airline canceled 173 — or almost 10 percent — of its flights Friday.

The airline has also already canceled an additional 68 on Christmas Day, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told The Post Thursday.

Delta passengers are also out of luck. The Atlanta-based airline told passengers on 144 different Friday flights to find alternate plans. It also canceled 109 Christmas Day flights, which equates to about 5 percent of its total scheduled trips, according to FlightAware.

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying — before canceling around 90 flights for Friday,” a spokesperson told The Post Thursday, citing numbers that have only spiked since.

510 flights in the US were canceled on Christmas Eve and 237 have been canceled for Christmas Day, FlightAware said. Paul Martinka

“Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”

In total, 510 flights in the US were canceled on Friday as of 11:00 a.m. and 237 have been canceled on Christmas Day, FlightAware said.

Still, almost 2.2 million people boarded airplanes Thursday, TSA said — a significant leap compared to the 846,000 who flew on the same day last year but still lower than the 2.55 million who traveled on the Dec. 23, 2019.

Hundreds of flights in the U.S. have been cancelled between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Paul Martinka

Despite the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day cancellations, almost 2.2 million people boarded airplanes on December 23. Paul Martinka

Some frustrated travelers took to social media to vent their frustration at their holiday travel plans being upended.

“The holidays. A time when @united tells you they don’t have sufficient crew before the flight. Always confused by this — like they don’t know until we’re supposed to board?,” Tiana Madera tweeted.

United’s hub at Newark International Airport is right in Omicron’s US epicenter. New Jersey reported 15,482 new Covid cases Thursday and believes there are more than 3,000 additional new probable cases.