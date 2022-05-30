Over 30 people dead from gun violence during Memorial Day weekend across US

More than 30 people lost their lives from gun violence around the country over a blood-spattered Memorial Day weekend — just days after the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Dozens of victims — including 13 in Philadelphia alone — lost their lives with violence spiraling across the nation.

The City of Brotherly Love was anything but over the holiday weekend, with the staggering body count including a father and his nine-year-old son, according to local reports.

Gerald Parks, 38, and his boy, Jamel, were sprayed with bullets and killed in their car after going to a cookout, CBS 3 reported.

In another incident early Monday, two women were killed and a 14-year-old child injured after a shooting at an outdoor hookah smoking party.

At least a dozen other Philadelphians were also wounded from gunfire, cops said.

Chicago saw at least six people were killed over the weekend and another 34 injured.

The crime scene of the tragic Philadelphia shooting. NBC10 Philadelphia

In one incident, a 69-year-old man was killed by a suspect who later barricaded himself in an abandoned building during a 90-minute standoff with a Chicago SWAT team.

Maryland suffered at least four shooting deaths, including a 17-year-old boy and two men involved in a separate triple shooting in Baltimore.

The weekend mayhem was marked by several shootings that injured multiple people.

The Oklahoma festival shooting left attendees terrified. AP/Ian Maule/Tulsa World

A gunman opened fire at a festival in Oklahoma Saturday night, killing one and injuring seven others. The suspect, Skyler Buckner, 26, later turned himself in.

In New York, two people were fatally shot in separate Brooklyn incidents over the weekend, according to cops.

There were also gunshot fatalities in cities including Tampa, Memphis, Fresno and Atlanta.

The the violent weekend came after gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, opened fire at a Texas school, killing 21 students and teachers last Tuesday.