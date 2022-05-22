Over 2,000 pounds of marijuana labeled ‘pool toys’ is seized in Michigan, feds say

Over a ton of marijuana hidden in a shipment of “pool toys” was found and seized by Customs and Border Protection in Detroit, Michigan.

The shipment was taken to a Detroit cargo facility by truck on May 11, and was officially listed as foam pool toys, CBP officials said in a May 19 release. But X-ray scans of the boxes revealed something else.

A K-9 team inspected the tractor trailer more closely and found it was hauling marijuana, an estimated 2,175 pounds of it, the CBP release said.

Authorities seized the drugs and the trailer.

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long standing commitment to the border security mission,” Port Director Devin Chamberlain said. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”

The Fort Street Cargo Facility, where the shipment was seized, is located along the U.S. border with Canada.

