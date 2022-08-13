Over 1.7 Million Fords And Lincolns Are At Risk Of Being Recalled

Automotive giant Ford  (F)  back in 2020 recalled over 488,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX cars over problems with its brake hoses, as over 50 drivers complained that their brake hose ruptured with no warning and started leaking brake fluid into the vehicle.

While Ford examined the vehicles and replaced the brake jounce hoses with a new braid material, the situation is bringing further scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

What’s The Deal With 1.7 Million Cars?

The vehicle safety agency opened an inquiry into whether the fix was sufficient and if the recall should be expanded to over 1.7 million Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars released between 2013 and 2018, Reuters reported on Friday.