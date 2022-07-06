Ovation TV Boards Nordic Noir Spy Thriller Series ‘Red Election’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ovation TV has voted in favor of Nordic noir spy thriller series Red Election.

The arts network has taken linear U.S. rights to the ten-part drama after a deal with A+E Networks International, which co-produces the series with streamer Viaplay and Swedish drama producer Mopar Studios. It will debut the series on August 6 at 7pm ET and run weekly through to October 8.

Episodes will also be available on demand and through the Ovation NOW app.

The series — which stars Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack), and James D’Arcy (Homeland) — is set to the backdrop of simmering international tensions, as a newly elected British Prime Minister announces a referendum to decide the future of Scotland in the UK, as a shady foreign power seeks to influence the election from behind the scenes to unleash agents of chaos and upset the world order. Victoria Carmen Sonne, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Lorraine Burroughs also star.

Red Election will air during Ovation TV’s Saturday night programming destination Mystery Alley, which features premium mystery and crime series from around the globe.

“We are beyond thrilled to acquire the rights to Red Election, a fantastic Nordic series that will fit in perfectly with our Mystery Alley programming slate,” said Scott Woodward, EVP of Programming and Production, Ovation TV. “Ovation’s viewers love our mystery content, and this spy thriller is a great addition to our robust library.”

The show launched on Viaplay in October last year and has also sold to territories including Australia, where it went out through cultural broadcaster SBS.