‘Outlander’ To Bring Back Fan Favorites for Seventh Season – The Hamden Journal

Terrific news for fans of Outlander: Several favorites from seasons past will rejoin the action in the seventh season of the Starz drama that’s now filming in Scotland.



Graham McTavish — who’s on HBO’s House of the Dragon — will reprise his role as Jamie’s uncle Dougal MacKenzie. Also returning is Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser; Steven Cree as Old Ian Murray; Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser, Jamie’s father; Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie, Marsali’s sister and Jamie’s stepdaughter; and Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, Claire’s former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler.



Several new actors will be joining the cast too, including Gloria Obianyo (Dune) as Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America; Rod Hallett (The Last Kingdom) as Benedict Arnold, the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor; Chris Fulton (Bridgerton) as Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna; Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings) as Buck MacKenzie, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger’s ancestor, a role previously played by Graham McTavish in season five, and Kristin Atherton (Shakespeare & Hathaway) as Jenny Murray, Jamie’s sister and Young Ian’s mother, a role originated by Laura Donnelly in seasons one through three.



Previously announced additions include Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom; Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

“One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven,” said Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer, in a statement. “In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season.”

Roberts along with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on Outlander, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.