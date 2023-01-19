‘Outlander’ Renewed For Eighth & Final Season; Starz Greenlights Prequel Series – The Hamden Journal

It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.

Starz confirmed Outlander will return for an eighth and final season to follow the hit period drama’s upcoming Season 7 premiering this summer. And while fans will certainly be disappointed that Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) Frasier’s adventures across time and space will be ending, the show’s prequel series Blood Of My Blood has been greenlit at Starz and will consist of 10 episodes.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer. He continues, “the title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that ‘Outlander’ fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the ‘Outlander’ universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

“For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for STARZ. “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

News of the new project began buzzing in the Summer of 2021 with the network confirming it was in development last August. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel of the same name, Blood of My Blood will dive into the love story of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Matthew B. Roberts, who is also the showrunner and executive producer of the flagship series, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Maril Davis will also executive produce the prequel with Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for TV, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also EP with Gabaldon, whose novels inspired the franchise, serving as a consulting producer.

Blood of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Karen Bailey will oversee the prequel on behalf of Starz.