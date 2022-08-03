‘Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes To Star In Thriller ‘Valiant One’ For Monarch Media – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) is set to star in the Steve Barnett-directed thriller Valiant One from Monarch Media, which heads into production in Vancouver in September.

The film tells the story of a U.S. helicopter crashing on the North Korean side of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without the possibility of U.S. military support.

Eric Tipton penned the script for Valient One, from an original idea by Barnett. Bernie Goldmann and Monarch principals Barnett and Alan Powell will produce, with Monarch principal Vicky L. Patel serving as exec producer.

“We are incredibly excited to have Chase Stokes on board ‘Valiant One,’ and can’t wait to share this incredible story of survival in one of the most terrifying and dangerous places on earth…the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea,” said Barnett and Powell in a joint statement.

Stokes is an MTV Movie + TV Award and People’s Choice Award winner for his performance in Netflix’s global phenomenon Outer Banks, which is currently shooting its third season. He’ll next be seen starring opposite Joey King in McG‘s anticipated Netflix feature Uglies—an adaptation of the bestselling sci-fi novel series by Scott Westerfeld. It was also recently announced that for the first time, he will play the lead role in a feature length-film with Music Got Me Here, directed by Gurinder Chadha (Bend it Like Beckham) from a script by Academy Award winner Irwin Winkler and Jose Ruisanchez.

Barnett, Powell and Patel are in post-production on Something Here, a musical previous known as the Untitled Florida Georgia Line Project, and are prepping to shoot Road to Bethlehem, which will be directed by The Prom producer Adam Anders. They are also currently developing an English-language remake of the Spanish-language film La Lista, from director Alvaro Diaz Lorenzo. Past credits include the Netflix feature, A Week Away.

Stokes is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, UTA, People Store and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.