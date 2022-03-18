Ousted Dancing With the Stars Host Tom Bergeron Reacts to Backstage Shake-Up: ‘Karma’s a Bitch’

Nearly two years after being unceremoniously dropped as host of Dancing With the Stars, Tom Bergeron is throwing shade at his former ABC stomping ground amid another shake-up at the show.

On Thursday, our sister site Deadline reported that veteran DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares — who presided over the 2020 exits of Bergeron and co-emcee Erin Andrews — had parted ways with the show ahead of next fall’s 31’s cycle.

More from TVLine

Hours later, Bergeron, who was replaced on DWTS by Tyra Banks, was asked by a fan on Twitter for his reaction to the news. His three-word response? “Karma’s a bitch.”

On a 2021 episode of the late Bob Saget’s podcast, Bergeron traced his eventual departure back to Summer 2019, just a few weeks before Dancing returned for Season 28. Around that time, Bergeron said, there were “personnel changes behind the scenes” at the show, “and those people and I did not see eye-to-eye about how best to present the show,” particularly when it came to casting political personalities. Per Bergeron, he felt that Dancing should be “an oasis, for two hours every week, from all of the nonsense and the divisiveness going on right now, and let’s not put political people in there.”

Scroll down for a refresher on how Bergeron’s controversial ouster unfolded…

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.