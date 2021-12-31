“Our National Treasure Has Passed” – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates… Hollywood was in mourning on the final day of 2021, with the legendary television star Betty White dying at age 99.

“I grew up watching and being delighted by her,” tweeted Will & Grace star Debra Messing. “She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels.”

Happy Days‘ Henry Winkler tweeted that it “is very hard to absord you are not here anymore…But the memories of your deLIGHT are. Thank you for your humor, your warmth and your activism.”

“Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday,” tweeted Star Trek‘s George Takei. “Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”

“Betty White dying less than 3 weeks before her 100th birthday is so 2021,” tweeted Portlandia producer Dan Pasternack. “She was not only an icon but a warm, kind and genuine human being. She and my late mom used to have their hair done together and shared many of life’s ups and downs. Much love and respect.”

Wrote Bridesmaids producer Paul Feig, “Man, 2021, you just couldn’t slip out without one more punch in the face, could you? So sad to hear comedy legend Betty White has passed. It’s hard to imagine a world without her. It’ll be a much less funny place, that’s for sure. RIP Genius Betty.”

