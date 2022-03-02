our legacy auto business has been holding us back

Ford CEO Jim Farley sent a big message to investors on Wednesday at its capital markets day: It’s an EV company first.

“Our legacy business has been holding us back,” Farley said on a livestream presentation to media and analysts.

The auto giant announced it would create two distinct internal teams: Ford Blue and Ford Model e. The maneuver is designed to free up resources so Ford could better attack the opportunity in EVs. Ford Blue — essentially the company’s gas-powered auto business — will be focused on managing profits. That means attention on lowering costs, and plowing those savings into the EV Ford Model e division.

Farley stressed Ford will not be spinning off its electric vehicle operations, tamping down recent speculation.

The company outlined $3 billion in cost savings from Ford Blue by 2026.

“We are going all in,” Farley added.

Ford outlined that it expects to produce 2 million EVs by 2026. It sees an adjusted operating profit margin of 10% by 2026, up 270 basis points from 2021.

In total, Ford guided to a $50 billion in EV investment through 2026.

Ford shares (F) rose about 4%in pre-market trading Wednesday.

