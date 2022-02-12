‘Our Jaws Hit The Floor’ Over Trump ‘Incompetence’ With Classified Info: Ex Aide

Donald Trump was so “mind-numbingly incompetent” about protecting classified information that White House staffers were “legitimately scared” about ever turning it over to him, a former Trump administration official said on MSNBC’s “Deadline White House” Friday.

“It’s not just that he criticized [Hillary] Clinton and then did something similar. He did something vastly worse on multiple occasions, so much so that we were scared — legitimately scared — to take sensitive classified information into the Oval Office and tell the president of the United States about it,” said Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“That’s how bad it was,” he added. “We would talk about it before we would go in when we got certain briefs — can we talk to the president about this? — because there was a worry he would leak information to the public, to foreign adversaries.”

At one point, as Trump sat among a group of reporters, “he had classified information on his desk, and he grabbed it and held it up and waved it in the air to brag about how he gets really important information,” Taylor recalled. “I mean, our jaws hit the floor.”

There was a also photographer in the room at the time, said Taylor. Fortunately, the journalists “didn’t capture the highly sensitive classified information that Donald Trump grabbed with his fist and waved in the air. But that’s how reckless this man was with that type of information,” he added.

Taylor painted the horrifying picture after he was asked how Trump’s treatment of important information compared to Clinton’s. Trump viciously attacked Clinton during his first campaign for president for using a private email server for work while she was secretary of state. Her behavior was so egregious, an outraged Trump claimed, that she should have been “locked up.” She was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Trump repeatedly ripped up documents while he was in the Oval Office in apparent brazen violation of the Presidential Records Acts requiring that they be saved. He also absconded with several boxes of documents — including information marked “classified” — when he left the White House.

