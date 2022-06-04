https://www.instagram.com/p/CeWrU0fvrs2/ jennaushkowitz Verified Our hearts have burst wide open ❤️ 4h

Jenna Ushkowitz is a new mom!

The Glee alum, 36, announced on Friday that she and husband David Stanley welcomed their first baby together. She shared a sweet black-and-white photo of herself holding her newborn in her arms.

Ushkowitz was dressed in her hospital gown and wore a “mama” necklace for the photo, tagging her husband in the picture.

“Our hearts have burst wide open ❤️,” she captioned the post.

After posting the birth announcement, she shared a boomerang of a sushi dinner to her Instagram Story, captioning it, “I waited 10 long months for this.”

The actress and her husband previously shared in January they were expecting a baby girl. The couple posed for an Instagram photo together as they cradled her growing baby bump.

“Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June 💕,” she wrote in an Instagram post featuring a greyscale photo of the couple.

Ushkowitz and Stanley tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony. She wore a strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal for her walk down the aisle, with Stanley opting for a tux from Hugo Boss.

“We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated,” the actress shared with Brides of their nuptials.

“Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change,” she added.