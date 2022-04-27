Our final Eagles mock draft, plus current players who could be traded

The Eagles have 10 picks in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night.

There’s a good chance that they won’t make all 10 picks. In fact, don’t be surprised if Eagles general manager Howie Roseman pulls off two trades in the first round alone – going up from No. 15 for a coveted player, and moving back from No. 18 to either recoup the cost of moving up, or to get another early-round pick for next year.

Roseman likely already has the parameters in place for both scenarios, and is just waiting for draft night to see if he needs to make the move, or moves.

“In the first round, we’ve always found that it’s helpful to have those trades mapped out beforehand,” he said. “It’s too hectic to (negotiate trade terms) in the first round.”

Don’t expect the wheeling and dealing to stop there, either. The Eagles have three picks in the fifth round. No doubt, they could package one or two of those picks for an extra pick next year, or to move up in one of the rounds this weekend.

The Eagles can also package a player, such as wide receiver Jalen Reagor, left tackle Andre Dillard or even quarterback Gardner Minshew in a trade.

Dillard’s case is especially intriguing. The Eagles will have to decide by Monday whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023, worth about $12 million. If they decline, then Dillard can become a free agent after this season, meaning the Eagles could lose him for nothing.

It’s very unlikely that the Eagles will pick up the option considering that Dillard is a backup to Jordan Mailata.

If the Eagles trade Dillard before Monday, then the new team will have to make that decision.

As for Reagor, he has been a disappointment since the Eagles drafted him in the first round in 2020. But it’s possible that another team might feel they can salvage him. Then again, the Eagles won’t give Reagor away, either.

But if it helps the Eagles get a guy they want, they might consider it.

Here, then, is how the Eagles’ draft could go:

Round 7, No. 237

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Justyn Ross, former Clemson wide receiver, catches a ball in a drill during Clemson Football Pro Day at the Poe indoor football facility in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, March 17, 2022. Players evaluated are considered by scouts of professional teams for the 2022 NFL Draft in Paradise, Nevada from April 28-30, 2022.

The Eagles got this pick in the pick swap with New Orleans earlier this month.

Ross was a top-50 recruit out of high school and a top contributor for Clemson his first two years. He had spinal fusion surgery and missed the 2020 season. He had 514 yards receiving last season, and might need another season to prove he can get back to the form he had as a sophomore in 2019, when he had 865 yards receiving.

Round 5, No. 166

Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

In his lone season at SMU, Grant Calcaterra totaled 38 catches for 465 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s only fitting that the Eagles draft a tight end with the pick acquired from Arizona in the trade for tight end Zach Ertz. Calcaterra originally retired after suffering a concussion in 2019, but unretired and got medical clearance to play the following year. He had 38 catches for 465 yards last season.

The Eagles need the depth behind Dallas Goedert. They have Jack Stoll, but Tyree Jackson is coming off a torn ACL. The Eagles are also trying wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at tight end.

Round 5, No. 162

Aqueel Glass, QB, Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass is a two-time winner of the Deacon Jones Trophy, presented to the nation’s top HBCU player.

The Eagles don’t necessarily see Glass as a future starter. But with his size of 6-5, 215 pounds and his throwing ability, the Eagles will be intrigued to see if they can develop him. Glass was named the top HBCU player in each of the last two seasons.

Round 5, No. 154

Zach Tom, C, Wake Forest

Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Eagles got this pick from Washington last year after giving the Commanders their sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2021. Tom could be a possible successor to Jason Kelce. Tom played tackle the past two seasons, but is projected as a center. For Tom’s first season, he can learn from Kelce, as well as fill in at guard.

Round 4, No. 124

Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (Ohio)

Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Dominique Robinson runs a drill during the NFL combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Robinson is the kind of player the Eagles have often taken a chance on. He’s a quarterback turned wide receiver turned defensive end. And while that might sound like 2014 first-round pick Marcus Smith, who never developed, Robinson is worth gambling on here. He’ll have a year to learn behind veterans Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett.

Round 3, No. 101

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant is a big, physical corner at 6-1 and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2021 as college football’s best defensive back.

This pick, acquired from New Orleans, goes to the player named after the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Playing opposite projected first-round pick Sauce Gardner for the Bearcats, Bryant more than held his own while opponents avoided throwing in Gardner’s direction. Bryant led the Bearcats with 11 pass breakups and had three interceptions and three forced fumbles. He would likely face a similar workload starting opposite Darius Slay.

Round 3, No. 83

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

March 4: Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller goes through drills.

Running back could be a position of need for the Eagles. Miles Sanders has missed nine games in the last two seasons, and he’s going into the final year of his contract. Only Kenny Gainwell, the fifth-round pick last year, is signed beyond this season.

Spiller has the size and the speed to find holes both inside the tackles and on the outside. He needs to improve as a receiver in order to become an every down back.

Round 2, No. 51

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) makes a diving catch while being guarded by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Eagles will have to move up about 10 spots in this round in order to get Pickens, who returned for the last 5 games last season following ACL surgery last spring. Pickens at 6-3, 195 pounds, provides the length opposite DeVonta Smith to get 50-50 balls. He’s also fast enough to get behind the defense.

Round 1, No. 18

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates after a play during the second half against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium.

The Eagles will trade back with this pick acquired from the Saints in order to recoup the pick needed to move up with their other first-round pick (see below). The trade partner could be Green Bay at No. 22 if the Packers are looking to get ahead of New Orleans and New England for a wide receiver.

Wyatt will form a dynamic rotation at defensive tackle with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams.

Round 1, No. 15

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton (51) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Eagles will have to move up to get Hamilton, easily the best safety in the draft. They could have to go as high as No. 9 to get ahead of the Jets. So they’ll package the No. 15 pick, which they got from Miami, their second-round pick and Dillard to do it. They might even throw in a Day 2 pick next year as well.

It’ll be worth it for the 6-4 Hamilton, who can cover receivers deep, tackle near the line of scrimmage and has the height and strength to cover tight ends.

