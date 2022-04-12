Our experts pick who will advance to the postseason

Remember last season when LeBron James lamented that whoever thought up the play-in tournament should be fired? With all the excitement the play-in games created this season, that person may be in for a raise.

The play-in games begin tonight with two games as teams try to advance to the playoffs. And there is a lot of intrigue.

The Nets were expected to contend for an NBA title. But a series of unforeseen circumstances landed them in the No. 7 spot. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in rebuilding mode and had surprisingly been in the playoff picture for most of the season.

Similarly, with star Kawhi Leonard out with a knee injury and Paul George missing most of the season with an elbow injury, the Clippers were supposed to be a lottery team.

But here they are. Can they advance? USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt, Matt Eppers and Larry Starks makes our picks.

JEFF ZILLGITT PICKS

Tuesday, April 12

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: TIMBERWOLVES

Wednesday, April 13

EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS

WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS

Friday, April 15

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: CAVALIERS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: CLIPPERS

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue (right) and guard Reggie Jackson have the Clippers poised for a run at a playoff spot even though the team’s top stars missed most of the season.

CYDNEY HENDERSON PICKS

Tuesday, April 12

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: CLIPPERS

Wednesday, April 13

EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS

WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS

Friday, April 15

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: CAVALIERS

WEST — No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: TIMBERWOLVES

MATT EPPERS PICKS

Tuesday, April 12

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: TIMBERWOLVES

Wednesday, April 13

EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS

WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS

Friday, April 15

EAST — No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: HAWKS

WEST — No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 8 LA Clippers: CLIPPERS

LARRY STARKS PICKS

Tuesday, April 12

EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS

WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: CLIPPERS

Wednesday, April 13

EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS

WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: SPURS

Friday, April 15

EAST — No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: CAVALIERS

WEST — No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 10 San Antonio Spurs: TIMBERWOLVES

