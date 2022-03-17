Our best first-round NCAA tournament wagers including Loyola-Chicago and UNC

THE MADNESS IS HERE! Frank Schwab walks you through his best five bets over the first two days of the NCAA Tournament. Will Sister Jean and Loyola make another run? What about traditional powers UNC and Memphis?

FRANK SCHWAB: Welcome to “Yahoo Sportsbook Daily.” It’s Thursday, March 17th. It is a holiday, and I’m not talking about St. Patrick’s Day. The NCAA Tournament is in full swing. The first round is going. Our first quote, unquote, normal tournament since 2019. One of the best days of the sports betting year, and then Friday is another great day of the sports betting year.

I am ready to get this going. My name is Frank Schwab, and I’m your betting guide for these first-round games. I’m going to give you my five top plays for the first round between Thursday and Friday. And I’m going to start with the Friday games. Go right to it.

Loyola of Chicago as a small underdog against Ohio State. I like Loyola to win this game straight up. Look, we know Loyola by now. 2018 Final Four run, beating number-one seed Illinois last year. This is now a brand name in the NCAA Tournament. They won the Missouri Valley Conference and have been maybe not as good as those other two teams but very, very good.

The metrics really align with how good Loyola is. Good on both sides of the ball. Well coached. They do everything right. They’re not going to be scared by the big stage of March Madness because they’ve been here before. This is Loyola of Chicago.

And Ohio State, on the other side, really stumbled down the stretch with some weird losses, not just to good Big Ten teams. I’m talking about Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, teams they shouldn’t be losing to. That scared me a lot on Ohio State. When I saw them matched up, I knew I was going to be on Loyola. Definitely like them to win straight up.

Let’s move to another Friday game, and in that one, I’m going to have the Virginia Tech Hokies straight up. I’m going moneyline here too. The Hokies really impressed me in the ACC Tournament. And then I looked back at their late-season resume and realized they’ve been playing pretty well before the ACC Tournament. This isn’t just recency bias based on a few games. This is based on a few weeks now that the Hokies have really come alive.

We all saw them blow the doors off of Duke in the ACC Title game. And I think Virginia Tech is just getting on a roll. They shoot the 3 really well. They have experience. This is a team I really liked coming into the season. They disappointed in the first half, but then the pieces started coming together. They started getting some confidence. And they really enter the tournament on a nice swing.

Meanwhile, Texas, the pieces haven’t come together for them all season. This was expected to be a top five, top 10 team. I worry a little bit that I’m holding that against the Longhorns here and I’m fading them just because they’re not as good as we thought they were going to be. They’re not a bad team, but there’s still a disconnect here. All those transfers they brought in really didn’t mesh well with the talent they had. It just looks like a little bit of a disjointed team. Expect their disappointing season to end in the first round with Virginia Tech getting the win.

Let’s move on to another game between two mid-majors. Murray State, small favorite, and I do like them a lot. Krysten Peek was on our tourney bracket now show. She picks Murray State to make the Final Four. I’m not going that crazy on Murray State, but I do like this team a lot. They haven’t lost in months now. They’re just a really, really good basketball team. We know Murray State.

No, they don’t have a Ja Morant type of player, and they probably never will again. But this has been one of the better programs in college basketball for many years. They do everything well. There’s no real weakness here. I don’t know that necessarily they’re going to blow out one of the power conference teams, but they can get on San Francisco. San Francisco can’t out-talent them.

San Francisco, very, very good team out of the West Coast Conference. I respect what they did all season. I hate to see these two teams matched up because it means one of them is going home in the first round. But Murray State to me is just a little bit ahead of San Francisco. They’re a tier above. And I think they win this one maybe not easily, but they’re going to cover this spread and move on to the second round.

Now moving on to some more blue bloods, I guess, North Carolina and Marquette. And these are two teams going in opposite directions for me. I loved Marquette in January. They were playing really well. Got some huge wins. This looked like a team, hey, I can back them in March Madness. And then February and March just kind of fell apart for them. They made the tournament because of what they did in January, but it’s been a long time since they played really well, beat a good team.

Not really liking what I’ve seen out of Marquette lately where on the flip side of that, North Carolina, they are playing well. We all saw them blow out Duke in Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and I think that’s indicative of where North Carolina is going. Look, I was pretty critical of their resume in mid-March. They hadn’t really beat anybody. I didn’t know if they were worthy of making the tournament, but then beating Duke kind of changed that.

When you start to look at North Carolina, you realize they’ve had a good season. Maybe not a great season, especially by the standard the Tar Heels have set. But they are a good basketball team with a lot of talent. And against a Marquette team that I don’t really think is playing that well, I’ll take North Carolina to win pretty big here. They might even come close to double digits. They’re going to cover this spread easily. I do like the Tar Heels and the way they’re playing late in the season.

Now moving on to another Thursday game, I’m going to be taking Memphis as a small favorite over Boise State. Memphis was a nine seed, but I don’t think that’s really fair to them. Meaning when you talk about Memphis, we have to talk about a tale of two seasons almost. The first half of the season, they were very disappointing. They were nowhere near NCAA Tournament consideration. Penny Hardaway had a rant about not criticizing his team and all that, and it looked like they were just dead in the water.

They shortened their rotation a little bit, and then they got on a roll. This Memphis team’s looked really good lately for weeks now. This is not just a couple games. This is about a month, maybe a little bit more, that Memphis has looked like a team that probably deserved a top-four seed. They couldn’t get that seed because of how bad they were early in the season, but that’s kind of the way they’re playing.

I have nothing against Boise State. Very good defensive team out of the Mountain West. They are pretty good, but Memphis just has way more talent than them. I think as a small favorite, Memphis is a great play here. I think Memphis could even give Gonzaga a game in the second round if we’re looking ahead a little bit.

Keep an eye on that point spread if Memphis and Gonzaga match up. If we’re getting a lot of points on Memphis, it might be worth taking them because they can out-athlete just about anybody. Maybe not Gonzaga, but they can hang toe to toe with just about any team in the nation the way they’ve been playing.

So let’s recap real quick my favorite first-round bets in the NCAA Tournament. I’m going with Loyola as a small underdog. Virginia Tech as a small underdog. Murray State, a very popular pick against San Francisco, as a small favorite. North Carolina getting a ton of money. 90% of the money is on the Heels early on here, but I’m going to still take North Carolina because I don’t like what I’ve seen out of Marquette. And then I’m going to go with Memphis, the nine seed, as a small favorite to beat Boise State.

Minty Bets will be back tomorrow to host "Yahoo Sportsbook Daily." Until then, good bye and good luck.

