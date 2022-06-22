OU Sooners vs. Texas A&M Aggies score & College World Series live updates

The Oklahoma Sooners face the Texas A&M Aggies in the semifinals of the NCAA baseball College World Series on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska. The Sooners need just one win to advance to the championship series. A&M must beat OU twice to advance, with the second semifinal set for 1 p.m. Thursday. Here’s what you need to know:
‘Gave them an identity’: How Reggie Willits helped fuel OU baseball’s College World Series run
How to watch OU vs. Texas A&M
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
TV: ESPN
Tramel’s ScissorTales: OU baseball latest example of College World Series Cinderellas
Bottom first: Sooners strike first
Jimmy Crooks put OU on the board with a three-run home run.
