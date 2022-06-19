OU Sooners vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish score, College World Series updates

Inside ND Sports

Notre Dame messes with Texas, advances in College World Series

This time Notre Dame didn’t need its rally bananas, but they worked their magic anyway. Carter Putz’s ninth-inning solo home run came with the new practice in full force and punctuated unseeded ND’s 7-3 takedown of ninth-seeded Texas, Friday night in the opening round of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. Postseason revelation, freshman Jack Findlay, provided 2 ⅓ innings of hitless relief to finish off the Longhorns (47-21), destined now for an elimination game with fifth-seed Texas A&M (42-19) Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT.