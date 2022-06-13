OU softball gets Michigan transfer Alex Storako, three Oklahoma State players enter portal

OU softball gets commit from Michigan transfer

Alex Storako, the 2021 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year from Michigan, announced Monday via Twitter that she will play softball at Oklahoma next season while pursuing a Master’s degree.

The right-hander will make stout pitching staff even stronger with the return of Jordy Bahl and Nicole May from this season’s national championship team. Storako was 25-8 with a 1.71 ERA this season while leading the Wolverines to the NCAA regionals, where they lost to Central Florida.

As a junior, Storako set a Michigan single-game program record by striking out 22 Michigan State batters. This season, she struck out 300 in 200 ⅓ innings. Storako, a Frankfort, Illinois, native, said on Twitter that she “can’t wait to be a Sooner.”

Three Cowgirls enter transfer portal

Oklahoma State is losing three players from its Women’s College World Series team. Junior infielder/outfielder Karli Petty, freshman infielder Brianna Evans and sophomore outfielder Avery Hobson are entering the transfer portal according to report from Extra Inning Softball.

Petty, who played high school ball at Southmoore, started 34 games this season while battling for playing time. She had a two-run homer in the Cowgirls’ 6-5 elimination loss to Texas in the WCWS.

Evans, who mostly played second base, started 47 of the 52 games she played. She finished the season batting .290. Hobson, a sophomore outfielder, started just six of 39 games she played.

Orioles CEO says team will stay in Baltimore

Orioles CEO John Angelos says the team will remain in Baltimore — and that he and his parents have never contemplated otherwise.

Angelos’ comments were released by the team days after he was sued by his brother Lou Angelos. Lou claimed in last week’s lawsuit that John has seized control of the Orioles at his expense, and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes.

Included in that lawsuit was the suggestion that John Angelos could move the team to Tennessee if he chooses, although the suit did not elaborate on how likely it was that the team might actually move. John Angelos is now trying to reassure fans that won’t happen.

Melendez leads Texas to CWS

Ivan Melendez hit a three-run home run, Skyler Messinger went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Texas beat East Carolina 11-1 to win the best-of-three Greenville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.

Texas (47-20) clinched the program’s 38th trip to Omaha, Nebraska, seeking its seventh national title and its first since 2005. Tristan Stevens (7-6) scattered five hits and three walks over six one-run innings with five strikeouts.

OREGON STATE 4, AUBURN 3: Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana each hit a home run, Cooper Hjerpe struck out six over 5 2/3 innings and Oregon State beat Auburn to avoid elimination at the best-of-three Corvallis Super Regional.

The teams play again with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Auburn (41-20), which won 7-5 in Game 1, scored 58 runs in its previous four games. The Tigers’ five hits against Oregon State were their fewest since they also had five in a 6-3 loss to Kentucky on May 21.

STANFORD 8, CONNECTICUT 2: Braden Montgomery and Drew Bowser each hit a home run in Stanford’s six-run second inning and the Cardinal beat UConn to avoid elimination and force a deciding Game 3 at the Stanford Super Regional.

Stanford (46-16) and the Huskies played again Monday with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Kody Huff hit the 10th pitch of the at bat up the middle for a two-out two-RBI single to make it 2-0 in the top of the first and Stanford never trailed.

Extra points

NBA: Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics because of the league’s health and safety protocols. Silver typically attends all finals games. The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had.

Staff and wire reports

