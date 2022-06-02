OU hits two grand slams, roars past Northwestern in WCWS opener

A year ago, James Madison’s Odicci Alexander became the breakout star of the Women’s College World Series, starting with a dazzling performance against OU in the first round.

For two innings Thursday, Northwestern’s Danielle Williams looked to be following a similar path.

Williams kept the Sooners off-balance with a brilliant changeup that made them look silly at times and continually pounded them inside.

But this time, OU’s hitters made significant adjustments before their entire lineup had come to the plate, and a deficit quickly turned into blowout territory, as the top-ranked Sooners opened the WCWS with a 13-1, five-inning win over the Wildcats at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

It was OU’s program-record 39th run-rule victory of the season.

The Sooners (55-2) will take on Texas — one of two teams to beat OU this season — at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Northwestern (45-12) will play UCLA at 6 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

Things got shaky for the Sooners in the third after Rachel Lewis’ solo homer off Hope Trautwein had OU trailing for the first time in the postseason.

But Trautwein got out of the inning and then OU’s hitters did what they’ve done all season — give opposing pitchers nightmares.

The difference from the first two innings was evident immediately when Rylie Boone started the third with a laser shot double over Northwestern right fielder Lewis’ head.

Jana Johns followed with a game-tying double.

Then Jayda Coleman singled ahead of a four-pitch walk to Jocelyn Alo.

Tiare Jennings then blistered Williams’ first pitch over the center field wall for a tie-breaking grand slam and the wave crashed on the Wildcats.

Oklahoma’s Jana Johns (20) celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning of a Women’s College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Northwestern Wildcats at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Oklahoma won 13-2 on the opening day of the WCWS.

Boone eventually added another hit in the inning, this one a single, to put OU up 6-1.

The Sooners kept the pressure on in the fourth, with four more hits, the big one a Jana Johns grand slam that put OU up 13-1.

After giving up the home run, Trautwein (19-1) settled in, not allowing another hit.

With the Sooners on the brink of ending the game with two outs in the fifth, Patty Gasso brought on freshman Jordy Bahl for her first appearance since May 6.

Bahl, the national freshman of the year, has been out with a forearm injury since then.

Bahl allowed a hit to the first two batters she faced before getting a groundout to end the game.

The Jennings and Johns homers were the first WCWS grand slams in program history and it was just the second time a team had hit two grand slams in a WCWS game.

Washington also accomplished the feat, against Georgia in 2009.

