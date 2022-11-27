OU football blows largest lead since 2020 & more key stats from loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Sooners ended their regular season with an overtime loss on Saturday.

OU fell to Texas Tech by a score of 51-48. The Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) must now wait to see which bowl game they will compete in.

Here’s a look at the loss by the numbers:

OU dominates first quarter on both sides

2: Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jordan Kelley forced a fumble on Texas Tech’s first play of the game, and sophomore defensive lineman Ethan Downs recovered it. This marked the second career forced fumble for Kelley.

6: Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel found fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis for a 7-yard touchdown that gave OU a 14-0 lead with 9:24 left in the first quarter. Willis boasts a team-high seven receiving touchdowns this season, which surpasses his career total of six entering the campaign.

29: OU faked a 29-yard field-goal attempt with 5:04 left in the first quarter. A pass from redshirt fifth-year place holder Michael Turk to Willis fell incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs.

3: OU held a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. This marked the third straight game that the Sooners have held their opponent scoreless in the opening quarter.

Texas Tech’s offense comes alive in the second quarter

2: A pair of penalties wiped out two touchdowns for OU on its first drive of the second quarter. The Sooners settled for a 41-yard field-goal attempt by redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit, who sent it through the uprights to give them a 17-0 lead with 13:04 on the clock.

1: Texas Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings lined up on offense and scored a 1-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 17-6 with 9:45 left until halftime. This marked the senior’s third career carry and first career touchdown. The PAT was no good.

77: A breakdown in coverage left junior wide receiver Marvin Mims open, and Gabriel found him for a 77-yard touchdown. This gave OU a 24-6 lead with 6:25 left until halftime.

4: A pass by Gabriel got intercepted with 2:16 left in the second quarter, and it only took four plays for Texas Tech’s offense to capitalize via a 6-yard touchdown run by Donovan Smith that made it a 24-20 game.

23: Texas Tech scored 23 points in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 24-23 at halftime. This marks the second-most points allowed by OU in a quarter this season. The Sooners’ defense allowed 27 points in the first quarter of a Week 5 loss to TCU.

Red Raiders jump in front in the third quarter

61: Redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease hauled in a 61-yard touchdown that gave OU a 31-30 lead with 10:09 left in the third quarter. This marked Wease’s longest career reception.

0: OU went 0-for-2 on fourth down conversions in the third quarter. Texas Tech went on to score a touchdown on both of the ensuing drives.

3: The lead changed three times in the third quarter. Texas Tech entered the fourth quarter with a 38-31 advantage.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables watches from the sideline during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

OU-Texas Tech heads to overtime

4: Redshirt senior defensive back CJ Coldon intercepted a pass by Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough with 5:16 left in the game. This marked the fourth interception of the season by Coldon, which is a team-high total.

42: Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff made a 42-yard field goal to tie the game at 48-48 with three seconds left in regulation.

2020: OU played in its first overtime game since its 53-45 win over Texas on Oct. 10, 2020.

Sooners fall in OT

34: Schmit missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt on OU’s first possession of overtime.

35: Wolff made a 35-yard field-goal attempt to secure Texas Tech’s 51-48 win.

6: Gabriel threw a career-high six touchdowns to go along with a season-high 449 passing yards. This ties for the second-most passing touchdowns by an OU quarterback in program history. The record is held by Baker Mayfield, who threw for seven touchdowns in a 66-59 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 22, 2016.

17: OU blew a 17-point lead on Saturday. It’s the team’s largest blown lead since it blew a 21-point lead to Kansas State on Sept. 26, 2020.

—Justin Martinez, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs. Texas Tech: Stats from Sooners’ loss to Red Raiders