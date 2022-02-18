Ottawa protesters clash with police over mandates

Storyful

Ottawa Police Make Arrests as Moves Made to Clear Protest Site

Police in Ottawa on Friday, February 18, began towing trucks and arresting demonstrators who refused to leave after a weeks-long protest against vaccine mandates near the Canadian parliament.Police issued warnings to the protesters on the street and via social media, telling them they must “immediately remove” their vehicles or other property from “unlawful protest sites” or face arrest.The footage here shows demonstrators trying to hold their ground by forming lines to face down police, continuing to say they had a right to protest, and comparing the actions of Canadian authorities to those seen in Nazi Germany. During a brief confrontation on Rideau Street, in which police and protesters shoved against each other, one protester urges others to “hold the line,” while another calls police officers “Gestapo.”Just before 12 pm, Ottawa Police said they had made 15 arrests and towed four vehicles from the area, with operations centered on Nicholas Street and Rideau Street.Police said: “Protesters have put children between police operations and the unlawful protest site. The children will be brought to a place of safety.” Credit: Caryma Sa’d via Storyful