Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Reuters Videos

Canadian truckers protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

“Canadian truckers rule,” tweeted Musk, who in September 2020 said he would not get vaccinated for COVID-19 on the grounds he and his family were not at risk. The protesters are unhappy that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers.Industry officials say 90% of drivers traversing the U.S. frontier are inoculated but a minority have refused, saying the mandate contravenes personal freedom.”I’m here because I’m already free and all these people are free and we’re all coming together because, right now this is the time to come together and not be standing apart and not being torn apart, not losing our jobs, not losing our families, coming together and being free together,” said a protester identified only by her first name, Sandy.