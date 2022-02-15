Ottawa police chief resigns in wake of Canada COVID protests

Ottawa’s top cop resigned Tuesday after an onslaught of criticism for his department’s handling of the trucking protests that crippled Canada’s capital for the past two weeks.

A Canadian federal government official told the Associated Press anonymously that the Police Chief Peter Sloly’s resignation is due to his terrible handling of the “Freedom Convoy” protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which left many in the city and country wondering why police hadn’t done more to intervene.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will employ rare emergency powers to attempt to stop the protests, which are not even guaranteed to work.

Deputy Chief Peter Sloly is resigning in the wake of Canada’s trucker protests against COVID mandates. Toronto Star via Getty Images

The protests blocked traffic across the Ambassador Bridge on the US-Canada border. AP

Sloly’s resignation is allegedly due to his mishandling of the protests. AP

Canada’s public safety minister has said police will start taking a much harder stance against protesters, and will ban blockades at border crossings, airports, and in the entire city of Ottawa.

Trudeau ruled out using the military to break up the demonstrations, but plans to threaten to freeze truckers’ assets and other measures that would impact their livelihoods.

“Consider yourselves warned,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday. “If your truck is used in these blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your rigs home.”

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau announced he will employ emergency powers to end the protests. AFP via Getty Images

The decision was slammed by the Canadian Civil Liberties Associations, which said the protests did not merit such an intense response.

Lori Williams, a politics professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, told Reuters that “there’s the danger this could create more problems,” calling the powers “enormous.”

“That’s why this has to be done with the cooperation of premiers and if they don’t want help, then the federal government needs to hang back.”

Leah West, an assistant professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, doubted the move met the standards, saying on Twitter that the country’s sovereignty is not endangered by the largely non-violent protests.

Protest organizer Tamara Lich said the threats won’t work on her.

“There are no threats that will frighten us,” she said. “We will hold the line.”

But on Tuesday, truckers in Coutta, a border town in southern Alberta, ended their protests and drove away, following earlier arrests of 11 by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

On Sunday, authorities cleared the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada, which is the busiest border crossing between the country and the U.S . It had been shuttered for days by the protests and a court order and threats of arrest did little to convince some protesters to go home. More than 20 people were arrested, seven vehicles were towed and five vehicles were seized by the police before it was reopened that evening.

The protests are also happening while some Canadian provinces are actually loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that starting March 1 residents will no longer need to show proof-of-vaccination in restaurants, bars and gyms, but emphasized the decision was not made” because of what’s happening in Ottawa or Windsor — but despite it.”

A few dozen people gathered outside the Canadian counsulate in New York City on Tuesday, waving Canadian flags and showing support for the truckers up north.