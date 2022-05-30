Other teams believe Nets open to Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade

The Nets are dissatisfied with Kyrie Irving. They’re reportedly even unwilling to offer him a long-term deal.

Which creates a conundrum considering Irving has a $36,503,300 player option (about $6 million below his max salary as a free agent) for next season.

Ian Begley of SNY:

Sources: NBA teams believe Nets would be open to Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade if he opts out

The big question: Have those teams been told by someone with authority that a sign-and-trade could happen? These moves are put into motion well in advance. It wouldn’t be shocking if the Nets or Irving/his agent – or both sides – are canvassing the league for sign-and-trade options.

But Irving said he wants to stay in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant sounds like he’s still committed to playing with Irving.

These other teams might just be speculating/preparing – without intel – for the mere possibility of landing a talented player like Irving.

